West Bengal: 1,915 fresh Covid cases, 2 more die

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 12, 2022 4:14:04 am
West Bengal logged 1,915 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, a state health department bulletin said.
With this, the total case count stood at 20,53,626 with a positivity rate of 21.29 percent.
Also, two more persons died of the infection, taking the state’s total death toll to 21,246.
