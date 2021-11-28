West Bengal: 18 dead, several injured after pick-up van rams into truck

At least 18 died and several others were injured in a road accident in Nadia district in West Bengal after a pick-up truck collided with a stone-laden vehicle parked on the side of the road. The accident took place around 2 am under Hanskhali police station area.

About 20-25 persons were on the pick-up truck and were returning from Bagda in North 24 Parganas Saturday night after cremating a family member. The injured people were shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital. According to sources, the pick-up truck was being driven at a high speed in dense fog.

পশ্চিমবঙ্গের নদীয়া জেলায় ঘটে যাওয়া পথ দুর্ঘটনা অত্যন্ত দুঃখজনক। এই দুর্ঘটনায় প্রাণ হারানো মানুষদের প্রতি আমার সমবেদনা রইল। ঈশ্বর ওনাদের এই কঠিন পরিস্থিতিতে সহায় হোন। আহতদের দ্রুত আরোগ্য কামনা করছি। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 28, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed their condolences.

Deeply pained at reported death of 18 people and 5 others injured in Nadia District after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck parked on the side of road. Expect all efforts @MamataOfficial to the family of deceased and injured. Need to promote Road Safety. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 28, 2021

