scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 28, 2021
MUST READ

West Bengal: 18 dead, several injured after pick-up van rams into truck

About 20-25 persons were on the pick-up truck and were returning from Bagda in North 24 Parganas Saturday night after cremating a family member.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
November 28, 2021 12:19:40 pm
The injured people were shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital. (Representational Photo)

At least 18 died and several others were injured in a road accident in Nadia district in West Bengal after a pick-up truck collided with a stone-laden vehicle parked on the side of the road. The accident took place around 2 am under Hanskhali police station area.

About 20-25 persons were on the pick-up truck and were returning from Bagda in North 24 Parganas Saturday night after cremating a family member. The injured people were shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital. According to sources, the pick-up truck was being driven at a high speed in dense fog.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed their condolences.

“The road accident which took place is extremely unfortunate. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to overcome the loss. I wish the speedy recovery of the injured people,” tweeted Shah.

“Deeply pained at reported death of 18 people and 5 others injured in Nadia District after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck parked on the side of road. Expect all efforts @MamataOfficial to the family of deceased and injured. Need to promote Road Safety,” Dhankhar tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 28: Latest News

Advertisement