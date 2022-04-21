West Bengal: 15 pacts inked between state varsities and overseas centres

Over 15 MoUs between several universities in West Bengal and foreign institutions were signed during a Global Interactive Session on ‘Education in Post-Pandemic World’ on Friday. The event, ‘Education Sector in BGBS (Bengal Global Business Summit 2022)’, was held as part of the state ’s annual investment conclave.

Sources said the state government expects to net investment proposals worth Rs 2,000 crore for the education sector.

State education minister Bratya Basu announced that over 15 MoUs were signed between universities of Bengal and that of UK, Poland and other countries. “Over 15 MoUs between universities of Bengal and overseas academic institutions were signed. Huge investments in the education sector have been made, which will take the state to newer heights,”

Basu said.

Jadavpur University has signed five MoUs, while Calcutta University has signed 3. Vidyasagar University, Presidency University and some private universities also inked pacts.

The overseas institutions with which the MoUs were signed included University College London, Exeter University, University of Leeds, in the UK and the University of Warsaw, Poland, among others. Similar pacts were also signed with institues from Turkey, Finland and Japan.

The MoUs focused on areas such as academic collaboration, joint research programme, student and faculty exchange, knowledge transfer, quality improvement in teaching-learning process and others.