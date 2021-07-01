West Bengal: 1,478 new Covid cases, 29 more die in a day

A health worker inoculates an old woman with Covishield vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination drive, at Chitnan village at Vatora Island in Howrah. (PTI)

As many as 1,478 more people in the state tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, while 29 fresh fatalities pushed Bengal’s coronavirus death toll to 17,708 a health bulletin said.

The fresh caseload took the total number of cases till date to 14,99,783.

As many as 53975 samples were tested, of which 2.74 percent turned out to be positive. With 531 persons being discharged in the past 24 hours, the discharge rate stands at 97.45 percent.

There are now 20,585 active cases in Bengal of which 17,390 are in home isolation and 755 are in safe homes. So far 2,18,85,891 people have been vaccinated in Bengal.