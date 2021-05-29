West Bengal: 145 more die of Covid in a day, active cases continue to drop

The state Covid-19 toll on Friday rose to 15,120 with 145 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours while the caseload increased to 13,43,442 with new 12,193 infections. Active cases dropped to 1,09,806 as 19,396 patients were discharged, taking the total count to 12,18,516 at a rate of 90.70 per cent.

North 24 Parganas continued to report the highest number of deaths at 43, followed by Kolkata’s 30 and South 24 Parganas’s 12.

Of the fresh cases, North 24 Parganas again logged the highest at 2,525 persons and Kolkata 1,857.

In Hoogly, South 24 Parganas and Howrah posted 583, 957 and 753 cases respectively. Elsewhere, Paschim Midnapore, Paschim Burdwan and Nadia recorded 659, 580 and 531 cases. In North Bengal, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling saw 623 and 630 new infections.