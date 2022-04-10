West Bengal: 14-year-old girl ‘gangraped’, dies; TMC leader’s son detained

A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gangraped by the son of a panchayat member owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and others in Hanskhali of West Bengal’s Nadia district, police said on Sunday.

Brajgopal Goala (21), the son of Samar Goala, a member of the Hanskhali (number 1) gram panchayat, has been detained in this connection.

“A case was registered after we received a complaint after seven days of the incident. The girl’s body has already been cremated by the family. We are questioning the youth,” said a senior police official.

The case was registered under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim’s family has alleged that Brajgopal invited her beside his friends to his birthday party on April 4. He along with others gangraped her after they made her drink alcohol, they claimed. The 14-year-old died the next morning due to excessive bleeding, the family said.

The family also accused Brajgopal and his friends of pressurising them to cremate the body and threatening them against informing the police.

“The family lodged a complaint at the Hanskhali police station on Saturday seeking the arrest of the culprits,” said a police official.

A worker of the crematorium where the body was cremated has not been traced since the incident, the official added.