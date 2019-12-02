West Bengal: 14 injured in TMC-BJP clash in N-24 Parganas

The BJP alleged that the ruling party workers, led by the local TMC councillor, launched the attack on them when they were putting up posters and banners at Kadihati area under North Dum Dum Municipality to raise their voice against “corruption” in the state. The BJP alleged that the ruling party workers, led by the local TMC councillor, launched the attack on them when they were putting up posters and banners at Kadihati area under North Dum Dum Municipality to raise their voice against “corruption” in the state.

At least 14 people were injured during a clash allegedly between the workers of the BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Dum Dum in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

The injured were taken to local hospitals where they were released after primary treatment.

The BJP alleged that the ruling party workers, led by the local TMC councillor, launched the attack on them when they were putting up posters and banners at Kadihati area under North Dum Dum Municipality to raise their voice against “corruption” in the state.

Denying the allegations, the TMC, in turn, accused the saffron party of misleading the people and disrupting peace by putting up “provocative” posters.

Both the parties lodged complaints against each other at Narayanpur police station.

Local BJP leader Subhas Basu said they were peacefully putting up posters and banners in the afternoon when the TMC workers attacked their workers. “About 15 TMC workers came there and kicked and punched us. The local councillor and his brother also beat us up,” Basu said.

The TMC alleged the BJP workers were trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the area by putting up “misleading and false posters against the ruling party”. “Some of the posters read that the TMC workers are hiding illegal arms. They are saying arms are being supplied from Jharkhand. They are provoking the people. When one of our workers protested against this, the BJP workers broke his hand. Our workers did not attacked their workers,” said TMC’s Ward 16 Councillor Pranab Roy.

Even after lodging the complaints, both the parties got involved in another round of clash, which was resolved quickly by the police.

“We have received complaints from both parties. We are looking into the matter,” said a senior officer.

