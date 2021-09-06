West Bengal: 11 more Covid-19 deaths

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
September 6, 2021 4:43:29 am
September 6, 2021 4:43:29 am
West Bengal recorded11 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, pushing up the toll to 18,502. The state reported 707 fresh cases of infection while the active caseload stood at 8,652.
The most deaths occurred in Nadia district, which recorded five fatalities, followed by three in North 24 Parganas.
In last 24 hours, 43,133 samples were tested.
