scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
MUST READ

West Bengal: 103 Pujas receive govt ‘Sharad Samman’ awards

Among the Pujas that received an award was the Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra Puja, which received a lot of attention for expressing solidarity with farmers, and mentioning the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in its Puja theme.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
October 12, 2021 5:52:03 am
West Bengal, West Bengal Durga Puja, Durga Puja, Puja Pandals, Kolkata, Kolkata news, Indian express, Indian express newsAwards were given in several categories including The categories like the Best of the Best, Best Mandapa [pandal], Best Idol, etc. (Representational)

The West Bengal government on Monday awarded the “Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman” to 103 Duga Pujas across the state. Of these, 36 Puja Committees were adjudged the ‘Best of the Best’. Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen announced the list of winners.

The categories in which awards were given are the Best of the Best, Best Mandapa [pandal], Best Idol, Best Lighting, Best Traditional Puja, Best Thoughts, Special Award, Best Eco-Friendly Puja, Best Dhak Music, Best Biswa Bangla Branding, Other Thoughts, Covid Awareness (Hygiene), and Best Covid Warriors.

Click here for more

Among the Pujas that received an award was the Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra Puja, which received a lot of attention for expressing solidarity with farmers, and mentioning the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in its Puja theme.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 12: Latest News

Advertisement