West Bengal: 103 Pujas receive govt ‘Sharad Samman’ awards

The West Bengal government on Monday awarded the “Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman” to 103 Duga Pujas across the state. Of these, 36 Puja Committees were adjudged the ‘Best of the Best’. Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen announced the list of winners.

The categories in which awards were given are the Best of the Best, Best Mandapa [pandal], Best Idol, Best Lighting, Best Traditional Puja, Best Thoughts, Special Award, Best Eco-Friendly Puja, Best Dhak Music, Best Biswa Bangla Branding, Other Thoughts, Covid Awareness (Hygiene), and Best Covid Warriors.

Among the Pujas that received an award was the Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra Puja, which received a lot of attention for expressing solidarity with farmers, and mentioning the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in its Puja theme.