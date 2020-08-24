West Bengal: 10,000 youths join TMC in 14 districts

Mahua Moitra and Laxmi Ratan Shukla were present at Sunday’s event.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday welcomed 10,000 youths to the party in 14 districts of the state in the first phase of its “Interaction and Joining” sessions.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, the events were organised in a phased manner to ensure social distancing norms are followed.

At Sunday’s event, the new members interacted with senior party leaders such as Sisir Adhikari, Jyotipriya Mullick, Mahua Moitra, Laxmi Ratan Shukla.

In a statement, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which develops political strategies for the TMC, said the inductees initially registered themselves on Youth in Politics — a first-of-its-kind, pan-India platform for people between 18 and 35 years seeking to join electoral politics. The platform received over 10-lakh registrations in the last two years, out of which four lakhs were from West Bengal, according to I-PAC.

The organisation, which is led by political strategist Prashant Kishor, said a significant number of people who registered from the state expressed a desire to join the TMC. Thousands of these youngsters attended the events on Saturday, with 10,000 formally becoming part of the ruling party.

“Inspired by the leadership of @MamataOfficial, the youth across Bengal are joining @AITCOfficial today. I welcome each and every one of you and hope that we will collectively work towards fulfilling our vision of a prosperous Bengal,” tweeted TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

In her message, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “Impossible is nothing. My message today to the young men and women who have joined hands with us to walk ahead in the coming days.”

Senior leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said, “@MamataOfficial has inspired the young generation through her work and owing to her constant support, today young adults across Bengal have come together to join @AITCOfficial. Together, we will work for our beloved state.”

