West Bengal: 100-year-old woman allegedly raped by her neighbour

A 20-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping his 100-year-old neighbour in Nadia district on Monday. According to police, Abhijit (20) had entered the woman’s house and raped her. Her screams alerted the neighbours who caught Biswas, police sources said.

Advertising

When police arrived, they found Abhijit under the bed, the source added. The woman’s family filed a formal complaint against Abhijit. The woman was taken to a hospital and was discharged Wednesday.

Abhijit was produced before a local court Wednesday and was given a 14-day jail custody. “I was under the influence of alcohol and did not know what I was doing. This is the first time that I have done such a thing,” Biswas told reporters as he was taken to the court.