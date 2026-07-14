‘If UP can…’: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari sets 10 crore tree target, backs coconuts

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday set a target of planting 10 crore saplings this year to protect the state’s environment, while citing the examples of Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh and Amit Shah’s Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

“If the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh can announce a target of planting 26 crore trees this monsoon, West Bengal is not as large a state as UP. So why can’t we say that we will plant 10 crore trees this monsoon?” Adhikari asked, while launching ‘Forest Week 2026’ at Vanbitan in Salt Lake.

He also added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target of planting 1.2 crore trees in his Lok Sabha constituency this year.

To realise his green mission, CM Adhikari said the executives of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have promised to plant 10 lakh trees this year. He, however, pointed out that merely planting trees is not enough; proper maintenance is crucial.

“I was the chairman of the Haldia Development Authority. We used to monitor the planted trees for three years, which yielded a 50 per cent survival rate. If we planted a thousand trees, we could save about 500 to 550 over three years. Therefore, simply planting trees won’t do; everyone must take responsibility for their maintenance for at least 2 to 3 years,” he said.

‘Plant more coconut trees’

In the wake of the recent rise in lightning-related deaths in the state, the Chief Minister has advocated planting more coconut trees and has already issued directives to the State Pollution Control Board to this effect. According to Adhikari, the initiative is aimed at reducing the impact of lightning strikes and enhancing protection in vulnerable areas.

The state government on June 5 set a target of planting 7.2 crore saplings this year, with a target of planting 7 lakh saplings for the launch day itself. However, actual figures revealed that 9 lakh saplings were planted on day one.

CM targets Mamata

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Highlighting the state’s dismal forest cover, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari targeted the previous Mamata Banerjee government over its negligence towards the destruction of forest cover. “You have destroyed everything; you didn’t even spare the trees,” he said while calling for a massive afforestation drive to protect West Bengal’s environment.

He said, “When we fly in planes, or board helicopters for government work or during elections, we shudder at the sight of what lies below. I am a man who has risen from the grassroots. It hurts to look down from the sky at the forest-laden landscapes of Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia. What dense forests they were ten years ago, and look at their condition today! When heading towards Hasimara, seeing the state of Terai-Dooars, Chalsa, and Jaldapara truly pains us…We must rebuild forest wealth and save forest-dependent wildlife and eco-friendly elements.”

The Chief Minister also accused various commercial enterprises of failing to keep their promises during the previous government’s tenure. Adhikari pointed out that companies were supposed to use two-thirds of their land for infrastructure work and dedicate the remaining one-third to planting trees. He noted that such commitments are routinely made while getting building plans sanctioned by municipalities, municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads, or Panchayats, but are rarely kept. Expressing regret over the state’s overall situation, CM Adhikari said, “It has turned into a concrete jungle.”