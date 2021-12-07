Weather likely to improve from today, says Met dept

THE WEATHER in Bengal is likely to be normal from Tuesday, the weather department has said.

“The depression (remnant of cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’) over the northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha coast moved northeastwards and weakened into Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts at 5:30 am on Monday, a statement said.

It is likely to move northeastwards and weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next six hours. There is no warning for West Bengal with this system,” said Dr G K Das, Scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata. The associated cyclonic circulation has extended up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is likely to weaken further and move towards Bangladesh during the next six hours.

From 8:30 am on Sunday till 8:30 am on Monday, several pockets received a significant amount of rainfall (cm).

Tarakeswar received 17, Bagati, Burdwan received 13, Kalyani received 12, Barrackpore IAF, Mohanpur, AMFU Kharagpur received 11, Kolkata (Airport) received 10cm rainfall.

Salt Lake, Midnapore CWC, Medinipur PTO, Kalaikunda IAF, Uluberia AWS, Harink-hola received 9 cm rain, Kolkata (Alipore), Jhargram , Lalgarh, Canning, Monteswar, Haldia received 7 cm.

“Light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at many places over North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Nadia districts and at a few places over South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly districts and weather will remain dry over the rest districts of Gangetic West Bengal on Tuesday,” added the statement by the weather department.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Monday was 20.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Sunday afternoon was 21.6 degrees Celsius. Due to incessant rain, city witnessed waterlogging in low lying areas.

Areas like VIP Road (Haldiram), Dum Dum, Kamarhati, Chinar Park M G Road, Burrabazar, Mukta Ram Babu Street Park Street, Park Circus, Southern Avenue were all waterlogged. However, civic authorities used pumps to flush out the water.