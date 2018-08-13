We will protect state’s secular fabric, says Congress president Adhir Chowdhury

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury

Accusing the TMC and BJP of attempting to divide people along religious lines keeping the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in mind, the state Congress said it plans to hit the streets in October and campaign to “to protect the secular fabric of the state”. Speaking to mediapersons, state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said, “Both the central and the Bengal government are indulging in competitive communalism. BJP wants to drive the people here on communal lines and that’s why they have been campaigning for NRC in Bengal. The TMC on the other hand is trying to be a messiah to Bengalis. While BJP wants to secure Hindu votes, TMC wants to secure Muslims votes. We want to make our point clear that Congress will fight to protect the secular fabric of our state. We will hit the streets and campaign in this regard.”

Chowdhury said they will organise a public meeting at Rani Rashmoni Avenue on October 4 to “expose” both BJP and TMC.

“We have maintained our stand that there were discrepancies in the NRC process and all such mistakes must be rectified. We have demanded that no Indian citizen be denied of their rights and citizens. We will organise a big rally in October in Kolkata to restore democracy and secular fabric in the state,” he said.

