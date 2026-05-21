‘We want a change in system, not just colour of ruling party’s flag’: CM Adhikari in North Bengal

3 min readKolkataUpdated: May 21, 2026 03:32 AM IST
Besides, the government has also decided to introduce the ‘Annapurna Yojana’, doubling the monetary assistance to women from Rs 1,500 in former CM Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme to Rs 3,000 per month. It also announced free travel for women in government buses in the state.
On his maiden visit to north Bengal after being sworn in as Chief Minister of the state, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday asserted that the BJP government will fulfil all the promises the party made while campaigning for the recently concluded Assembly polls.
Thanking the people of north Bengal for what he said was their “unconditional support” to the saffron camp since 2019, Adhikari ordered a slew of new development works for the region.
Claiming that the newly formed BJP government in the state would be one “of nationalists”, which will “uphold” the Indian tradition and culture, the CM said: “We do not want just a change in the ruling party’s flag’s colour or the people at the helm; we want a change in the system.”
He claimed the government would eradicate what he called “syndicates”, “a cut money culture” and “mafia raj” (gang rule) from the state, adding there would no longer be any “anti-national activity” in West Bengal.
Speaking at the BJP office in north Bengal, Adhikari claimed people have already started receiving the benefits the BJP promised in its ‘sankalpa patra’ (election manifesto).
Adhikari arrived at Bagdogra Airport from where he headed to the Uttar Kanya NBDD office to attend an administrative meeting. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, senior BJP leaders, and a number of party workers and supporters gathered at the airport to welcome the new chief minister.
The Chief Minister announced that Nisith Pramanik, Minister of North Bengal Development Department (NBDD), would hold an administrative office at Uttar Kanya once a week.
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“Our ministers will hold a ‘Janata Darshan’ once a week… Coordinating with the administration, they will review ongoing projects and, through regular meetings, work towards the implementation of every scheme across the entire north Bengal region,” Adhikari said.
Key projects in north Bengal
Speaking at the BJP party office, Adhikari said the government will fulfil the promises of setting up of a new AIIMS, an IIT and an IIM in north Bengal, as promised in the party manifesto, apart from ordering steps for qualitative development of the lives of tea garden workers in the region.
Darjeeling MP Raju Bista told PTI after the administrative meeting: “Apart from the AIIMS, an IIT, an IIM and a cancer hospital will also be set up in north Bengal.” These institutes will come up in different districts of the region.
“The CM asked the Tea Board chairman and other officials to study the Assam tea garden worker welfare model and asked them to come up with pointers on what would be the issues involved in implementing the same here,” Bista told PTI. He said that with more than five lakh directly employed people and 20 lakh indirect beneficiaries of the tea gardens dotting the northern districts of the state, the chief minister stressed the betterment of the condition of tea garden workers.
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Besides, the government has also decided to introduce the ‘Annapurna Yojana’, doubling the monetary assistance to women from Rs 1,500 in former CM Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme to Rs 3,000 per month. It also announced free travel for women in government buses in the state.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More