‘We want a change in system, not just colour of ruling party’s flag’: CM Adhikari in North Bengal

Besides, the government has also decided to introduce the ‘Annapurna Yojana’, doubling the monetary assistance to women from Rs 1,500 in former CM Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme to Rs 3,000 per month. It also announced free travel for women in government buses in the state.

On his maiden visit to north Bengal after being sworn in as Chief Minister of the state, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday asserted that the BJP government will fulfil all the promises the party made while campaigning for the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Thanking the people of north Bengal for what he said was their “unconditional support” to the saffron camp since 2019, Adhikari ordered a slew of new development works for the region.

Claiming that the newly formed BJP government in the state would be one “of nationalists”, which will “uphold” the Indian tradition and culture, the CM said: “We do not want just a change in the ruling party’s flag’s colour or the people at the helm; we want a change in the system.”