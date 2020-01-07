We support protests against CAA, NRC, but not bandhs: Mamata Banerjee

The CM said the country is already going through an economic crisis. “Bandh will harass people more. I can’t support the harassment of the people.” (File/Express Photo/Partha Paul) The CM said the country is already going through an economic crisis. “Bandh will harass people more. I can’t support the harassment of the people.” (File/Express Photo/Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was in favour of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), but her party, Trinamool Congress, will not support bandhs.

The Left parties had on December 26 last year called for a nationwide strike on January 8 and a seven-day protest from January 1 against the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

At an administrative meeting in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said she will not back any bandh, as it causes trouble for people and loss to the exchequer. “Our government never supported any bandh. We support their (Left) issues, but not the bandh. We will continue with our movement (against CAA and NRC). All parties should believe in democratic movement,” she said.

The CM added the country is already going through an economic crisis. “Bandh will harass people more. I can’t support the harassment of the people.”

On Monday, the West Bengal government also issued a notice for the state employees. “In view of call given by different trade unions for a 24-hour All-India Industrial Strike/bandh on 8th January, 2020, it has been decided that all state government offices, including those provided with grants-in-aid… shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty… It has been decided that no Casual Leave for absence either in the first half of the day or in the second half or for the whole day nor any other leave shall be granted…” the notice said.

The notice added absence those days will be treated as ‘dies-non’ (one day will be deleted from the service) and no salary will be admissible unless such absence is covered by hospitalisation, death in family and so on.

Ten central trade unions on Monday said around 25 crore people will participate in a nationwide strike on January 8 to protest against the central government’s “anti-people” policies.

Banerjee also asked state government officials to take measures to ensure normalcy on January 8.

Reacting to Banerjee’s remarks, Anandi Sahu, senior CPI(M) leader and the state general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said that any attempt to foil the strike would be met with resistance.

“There is no difference between the economic policies of the the Narendra Modi government and Mamata Banerjee government, and that is why attempts are being made to foil the strike,” Sahu said. With PTI inputs

