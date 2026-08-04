Last buses between Kolkata’s key hospitals, railway stations now leave at 10 pm

The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has extended the operating hours of several key bus routes in Kolkata, changing their last departure time from 8 pm to 10 pm to help late-night commuters, patients, and their families.
The new schedule introduced additional late-night services between Kolkata’s major hospital hubs and railway stations like Howrah and Sealdah, effective August 1.
Route details and schedule
VS-2 (West Bengal Surface Transport Corporation): Operates from Howrah station to the Airport, leaving the Howrah railway station at 10 pm (three trips). It travels via MG Road, CR Avenue, Girish Park, Kankurgachi, HIDCO, and VIP Road, passing important landmarks like Medical College and Central Blood Bank.
E-32 (Calcutta State Transport Corporation): Runs from the Howrah station to Barrackpore. The last departure was at 9.45 pm, and an additional service is scheduled at 10 pm (two trips). The route alignment includes MG Road, Shyambazar, and BT Road, covering landmarks such as Medical College and RG Kar Hospital.
S-7 (CSTC): Connects the Howrah station to Garia. The regular departure is at 8 pm, with an extra service at 10 pm (two trips). It runs through Esplanade, Park Street, Exide, Rashbehari, Gariahat, and Jadavpur, serving key destinations like SSKM Hospital, Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital, Keoratala Burning Ghat, Private Hospital, Panchanantala, and JU Hostel.
S-5 (CSTC): Connects the Howrah station to Garia, leaving at 8.45 pm with an additional service at 10 pm (two trips). Its route covers Esplanade, Park Street, Exide, Rashbehari, Bansdroni, and Naktala, reaching landmarks such as SSKM, Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital, Keoratala Burning Ghat, and Bangur Super Speciality Hospital.
S-10A (CSTC): Travels from the Howrah station to Ballygunge at 10 pm in three trips via Esplanade, Park Street, Exide, Rashbehari, and Gariahat. Key landmarks on this route include Belle Vue, RKM Seva Pratishthan, and other private hospitals.
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S-9A (CSTC): Operates from Dunlop to Ballygunge, departing at 8 pm with an additional service scheduled at 10 pm (two trips). Travelling via BT Road, Shyambazar, Khanna, Sealdah, Moulali, Minto Park, and Deshapriya Park, it serves major healthcare centres including RG Kar Hospital, Nilratan Sircar (NRS) Hospital, BR Singh Hospital, IINS, Belle Vue, and RKM Seva Pratishthan.
T-16 (WBTC): Operates from Rajabazar to Andul Road (Mourigram). The regular schedule is 7.15 pm, now supplemented by a 10 pm service (two trips). The bus travels via Sealdah, Moulali, Esplanade, Rabindra Sadan, 2nd Hooghly Bridge, and Andul Road, catering to commuters heading towards NRS, PG, and Narayana (Andul Road).
S-30 (CSTC): Runs between Ultadanga Gate No. 15 and Eco Space. With regular timing at 7.30 pm, an additional service goes out at 10 pm (three trips) via HIDCO, Apollo, Chingrighata Crossing, College More, and New Town, passing Near Apollo, Tata Medical Centre, and OHIO Hospital.
S-24 (CSTC): Operates from the Howrah station to Kamalgazi, departing at 9.45 pm, along with a new 10 pm service with two trips. Its path runs via Esplanade, Moulali, Park Circus, Science City, Ruby, and Ajoy Nagar, providing access to NRS, National Medical College, INK, Fortis, Desun, Ruby, RN Tagore, Peerless, and Medica.
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AC-37 (CSTC): Serves the route from Barasat to Garia. Leaves at 4.35 pm with an additional 10 pm service with two trips. The alignment goes through Madhyamgram, Airport, Ultadanga, Ruby, and Ajoynagar, connecting travellers to Narayana, Apollo, Fortis, Desun, Ruby, RN Tagore, Peerless, and Medica.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More