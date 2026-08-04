Last buses between Kolkata’s key hospitals, railway stations now leave at 10 pm

The West Bengal Transport Corporation’s (WBTC) new schedule took effect on August 1. (Representational image)

The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has extended the operating hours of several key bus routes in Kolkata, changing their last departure time from 8 pm to 10 pm to help late-night commuters, patients, and their families.

The new schedule introduced additional late-night services between Kolkata’s major hospital hubs and railway stations like Howrah and Sealdah, effective August 1.

Route details and schedule

VS-2 (West Bengal Surface Transport Corporation): Operates from Howrah station to the Airport, leaving the Howrah railway station at 10 pm (three trips). It travels via MG Road, CR Avenue, Girish Park, Kankurgachi, HIDCO, and VIP Road, passing important landmarks like Medical College and Central Blood Bank.