WBJEE results out: Record 98.5 pass percentage, CBSE students dominate top-10 merit list

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Friday announced the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), with 98.5 per cent of students clearing their papers. Students affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) dominated the ‘Top-10’ merit list by securing the first two ranks.

WBJEEB Chairman Malayendu Saha announced the Top-10 merit list, featuring six students from the CBSE board and two students each from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) boards. Incidentally, the first and second ranks holders shared the same name — Himanshu Shekhar from Barrackpore Central Model School in North 24 Parganas district topped the exam while his namesake from Nirman Vidya Jyoti School in north Bengal’s Siliguri stood second.

“The announcement confused me as I couldn’t understand whether I stood first or second. But when my school’s name was announced, I realised that I topped the exam. It feels great to secure the first rank. Congratulations to my namesake who stool second,” said Himanshu, the first-rank holder.His namesake, Himansu, the second-rank holder, said he wants to study computer science at an IIT. “I never thought that I would get such a good result. I want to study computer science.”

Saptarshi Mukherjee from Kolkata’s Future Foundation School — affiliated with the CISCE — stood third. Janhvi Shaw of South Point School in Kolkata came fourth.

The fifth position, however, went to Koustav Chowdhury from Cooch Behar Jenkins School, which is affiliated with the WBCHSE.

This year, the WBJEE was held on April 30 at 277 centres — 274 in West Bengal, two in Assam and one in Tripura. A total of 1,14,013 students had got themselves registered for the exam, out of which 81,393 (80.26 per cent) appeared.

A total of 80,132 (98.5 per cent) students cleared the exam, out of them, 58,623 (73.2 per cent) are male and 21,509 (26.8 per cent) are female. Of the total successful students, 61,794 are from West Bengal while 18,338 are from other states.

Among the successful students, 41,839 (52.2 per cent) are from the WBCHSE board, 22,227 (27.74 per cent) from the CBSE board, and 2,146 (2.68 per cent) from the CISCE board and 13,920 (17.37 per cent) from other state boards.

According to district-wise performance in West Bengal, North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Hooghly topped the list.

“This year, 20 per cent more students appeared in the exam than the last year. The registration for the counselling of the successful students will begin in the third week of August,” said Saha.