WBBSE suspends school headmaster, 7 others for beating up Madhyamik Centre officer who detected mobile phone at exam venue

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Tuesday suspended the headmaster of Ajhapur High School in East Burdwan and seven other staff members, in connection with the assault on a Class X board exam centre officer who found a mobile phone with a non-teaching staff member inside the examination venue, in violation of rules.

The Madhyamik examinations for Class 10 students commenced on February 2 all over the state.

According to the police, the centre’s officer-in-charge, Prashanta Kabiraj, detected the mobile phone after it rang while inside the headmaster’s room, and an argument broke out with several teachers when he tried to seize the mobile phone and report the violation of the rules to higher-ups.