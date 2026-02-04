WBBSE suspends school headmaster, 7 others for beating up Madhyamik Centre officer who detected mobile phone at exam venue

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Tuesday suspended the headmaster of Ajhapur High School in East Burdwan and seven other staff members, in connection with the assault on a Class X board exam centre officer who found a mobile phone with a non-teaching staff member inside the examination venue, in violation of rules.
The Madhyamik examinations for Class 10 students commenced on February 2 all over the state.
According to the police, the centre’s officer-in-charge, Prashanta Kabiraj, detected the mobile phone after it rang while inside the headmaster’s room, and an argument broke out with several teachers when he tried to seize the mobile phone and report the violation of the rules to higher-ups.
Kabiraj, who lodged a complaint with the Jamalpur police station, alleged that the argument escalated to physical assault and that he sustained injuries to his right eye.
The incident reportedly occurred in the room of headmaster Asim Kumar Biswas, who is also the venue supervisor. Six teachers and one Group D staff member were identified from available footage. All eight were suspended pending inquiry.
According to WBBSE sources, the CCTV footage is available up to the point of the argument, and the cameras were found switched off during the alleged assault, leaving around 11 minutes of footage missing.
According to a senior WBBSE officer, a full report is awaited, and all those who were allegedly involved have been suspended “with immediate effect” due to the seriousness of the incident.
WBBSE officials would visit the centre and ensure that other examinations are conducted smoothly.
According to WBBSE instructions, only the centre secretary, officer-in-charge, and venue supervisor are permitted to carry mobile phones inside examination venues.
Meanwhile, five candidates who appeared for the Class X second language paper examination on Tuesday were terminated after they were caught with mobile phones. Cases were reported from centres in West Burdwan (Bidhannagar Government Sponsored Boys’ High School), North 24-Parganas (Dakshin Nangla K U Institution, involving a Nabapalli Vidyabithi High School student), Birbhum (Kaijuli Hemchandra High School, involving a Maladang Seharakuri Bangshidhar High School student), and Murshidabad (Gobardhandanga High School, involving a Gouripur Hemazuddin High School student).
However, on the same day, two candidates at Swarnamayee Girls’ High School in East Midnapore evaded action after they surrendered their mobile phones before the examination began.
The class 10 final exams, conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, will conclude on February 12. Approximately 9.85 lakh students are taking part in the exams this year.
