WBBSE recruitment ‘scam’: HC stays single-judge bench order for CBI probe

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday stayed till April 4 a single-judge bench’s order directing the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities in the appointment of ‘Group-D’ (non-teaching) staff in government-aided secondary and higher secondary schools under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

This comes two days after the single-judge bench of Abhijit Gangopadhyay had questioned as how the division bench could have stayed the CBI probe order in last four cases.

Gangopadhyay had observed in his order, “My observation made in the order dated 25.03.2022 has been declared by the said appeal bench as tentative. How this declaration was made and why is not known. This court’s observation has been diluted. I also do not understand who would benefit by tying the hands of the single-judge bench.”

The CBI on Thursday questioned former adviser to West Bengal School Service Commission SP Sinha on the order of Justice Gangopadhyay.

Sinha, who reached the CBI office along with his lawyer around 11pm and was quizzed till 2:30am, moved the division bench seeking an urgent hearing on Friday.

The division bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee on Friday said the CBI cannot register an FIR in the matter till April 4. It was informed by the counsel concerned that an inquiry committee headed by former HC judge Justice Ranjit Kumar Bagh is looking into the issue of illegal appointments and SP Sinha was directed to appear before it on April 5.

The court observed that there could be a conflict in the findings if parallel proceedings are allowed, directing the CBI to not interrogate Sinha till the next hearing on April 4.

It was further underscored that Justice Gangopadhyay’s earlier order for a CBI probe was stayed by a regular bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Harish Tandon.

Earlier in the day, Justice Gangopadhyay took on record the preliminary report submitted by the central agency that informed that Sinha was questioned by them last night.

The second report of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) stating that none of the 98 candidates currently working as Group-D staffers in different state run schools were recommended by the WBSSC was also taken on record by him.

He directed to stop their salary immediately and to ensure that they are not allowed to enter the school premises. “Further orders on their illegal appointment etc will be passed later. Now, I direct the district inspectors of schools (secondary) concerned to take immediate steps for complying with the order passed by this court,” read the order.

Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to take steps to call S Acharya, personal secretary to education minister in charge; PK Bandyopadhyay, officer on special duty (OSD) to the minister; AK Sarkar, deputy director (GA section), Directorate of School Education Department and T Panja, senior law officer of the department for questioning in the illegal appointment scam.

He also directed the principal secretary (school education) and the CBI to file a “short report” on compliance to this order on April 4.