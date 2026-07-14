West Bengal Class 10 exams from February 15: Here’s Madhyamik 2027 schedule

According to the statement issued by WBBSE, the Madhyamik examinations will be held between 10.45 am and 2 pm, with the first 15 minutes strictly allotted for allowing candidates to read the question paper. (File photo)

The Madhyamik examination, the centralised board examination for Class X conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), for next year will be held from February 15 to February 25.

According to the statement issued by the board on Monday, the examinations will be held between 10.45 am and 2 pm, with the first 15 minutes strictly allotted for allowing candidates to read the question paper.

The examination begins with the first language paper, which has 12 languages, including Bengali, English and Hindi, as per the schedule.

WBBSE has clarified that the dates of the physical education, social service and vocational education examinations will be announced later, apart from some changes in the exam schedule of several specific subjects. The examination for ‘Sewing and Needle Craft’ will be held from 10.45 am to 3 pm. The time allotted for ‘Vocal and Instrumental Music’ is from 10.45 am to 1 pm. The duration for the written exam for Computer Applications is 2 hours and 45 minutes, but the practicals will be conducted by the schools.