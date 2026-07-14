West Bengal Class 10 exams from February 15: Here’s Madhyamik 2027 schedule

According to the statement issued by WBBSE, the Madhyamik examinations will be held between 10.45 am and 2 pm, with the first 15 minutes strictly allotted for allowing candidates to read the question paper. (File photo)
The Madhyamik examination, the centralised board examination for Class X conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), for next year will be held from February 15 to February 25.
According to the statement issued by the board on Monday, the examinations will be held between 10.45 am and 2 pm, with the first 15 minutes strictly allotted for allowing candidates to read the question paper.
The examination begins with the first language paper, which has 12 languages, including Bengali, English and Hindi, as per the schedule.
WBBSE has clarified that the dates of the physical education, social service and vocational education examinations will be announced later, apart from some changes in the exam schedule of several specific subjects. The examination for ‘Sewing and Needle Craft’ will be held from 10.45 am to 3 pm. The time allotted for ‘Vocal and Instrumental Music’ is from 10.45 am to 1 pm. The duration for the written exam for Computer Applications is 2 hours and 45 minutes, but the practicals will be conducted by the schools.
The time limit for vocational subjects is 1 hour and 45 minutes.
This year, the Class 10 board examination was held slightly earlier — from February 2 to 12 — due to the Assembly elections in the state, and the results were declared 80 days later, on May 2. A total of 9,10,598 appeared for the examination, of which 4,03,900 were boys, and 5,08,698 were girls. The number of candidates who passed the examination was 7,65,252.
The complete Madhyamik schedule:
February 15, 2027 (Monday) – First Language
February 16, 2027 (Tuesday) – Second Language
February 18, 2027 (Thursday) – History
February 19, 2027 (Friday) – Geography
February 22, 2027 (Monday) – Mathematics
February 23, 2027 (Tuesday) – Physics
February 24, 2027 (Wednesday) – Life Sciences
February 25, 2027 (Thursday) – Optional Subject
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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