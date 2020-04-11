WB: Good Friday mass live-streamed, Christians adjust to new reality of practising faith

Archbishop Thomas D’Souza marks Good Friday with a prayer at the Archbishop House in Kolkata. (Photo: Partha Paul) Archbishop Thomas D’Souza marks Good Friday with a prayer at the Archbishop House in Kolkata. (Photo: Partha Paul)

As churches and parishes from across the state live-streamed Good Friday mass — something that was never done before — on account of the lockdown, it has led to a rethinking in the Christian community of how they practise their faith in the post-coronavirus world.

“Usually church visits are less about Christ and more about meeting people. But this year, it is about Christ and not us. If you are spiritually strong, then whether you go to a church or not does not matter,” says 24-year-old Efi Biswas. For him, the Holy Week was more meaningful this year as “it was more about spirituality and family than about who is wearing what clothes to church”.

Biswas, the youth president of the Mother Teresa’s Church in Mathkal, feels that the lockdown brought people closer to the faith.

According to him, only 800 people visited his parish church last year during the Holy Week, but this year as faithfuls remain confined to their homes, they were actively involved with the church on social media platforms than ever before. “Usually, we have to plead to people to contribute articles for our Facebook page on their reflections during the Holy Week. But this year, many young people didn’t have anything to do during the lockdown, so they contributed many articles on their own for our church,” says Biswas, adding that while many may not agree with online mass “what is more important than going to the church, is about your relationship with God”.

However, for the deeply religious Josephine Gurung, 58, the shutdown of churches has been difficult. “It is very painful to sit in the house and pray while the Holy Week is going on. It is a week where we only pray, pray and pray… I dress up at home just like I would if I were going to the church.”

Shibpur resident Dolly Jacques, 60, is equally disheartened as she could not partake in the Eucharist, the religious ceremony commemorating the Last Supper, in which bread and wine are consecrated and consumed. “It is the Holy Week and it has never happened that churches have been closed. Many who have strayed from the faith, find their way back to the church during the Holy Week. So, this week is important,” says Jacques, who will have a muted Easter Sunday.

Despite the concerns of many faithfuls, Archbishop of Calcutta, Thomas D’Souza, feels that praying from home during the Holy Week is nothing unusual. “If you go back to the root of the religion, people would gather in their homes to pray. The churches were established after communities grew. We call the church at home the ‘domestic church’. So, this is not a new concept… People don’t go to church only for the rituals. They go to meet Jesus. There is no other purpose,” he says.

On March 20, the Archbishop had suspended all services of the Catholic Church till March 31, and it was indefinitely extended following the government’s announcement of a three-week nationwide lockdown.

Even before the lockdown, the Archdiocese of Calcutta had started live-streaming of some services. During the Holy Week, approximately 11,000 online users tuned in. One reason for the low numbers may be because each family typically gathers around one device to watch the services instead of using their individual mobile devices.

“People may not have found time for their families, so this has been a blessing in disguise… Faith is still alive and that is why we are encouraging them to follow the masses and service through live-streaming,” the Archbishop says.

