WB Education minister’s UK trip ‘put off’

Amid a controversy over an alleged recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), Education Minister Bratya Basu and Principal Secretary of Education Department Manish Jain “put off” their London trip that was scheduled on Saturday, sources said.

However, neither the state government nor the education department reacted on the matter. Basu and Jain also did not comment.

According to a senior official in the state administration, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is worried over the alleged scam. Bratya Basu and his department secretary were scheduled to go to London to bring business for the state but the CMO informed the Minister to put off the trip for the time being.”