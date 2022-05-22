scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Must Read

WB Education minister’s UK trip ‘put off’

According to a senior official in the state administration, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is worried over the alleged scam.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 22, 2022 4:35:08 am
Bratya Basu, West Bengal government, Mamata Banerjee, School Service Commission (SSC), State Level Selection Test (SLST), West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsEducation Minister Bratya Basu said the CM had spoken to protesters on complexities of recruitment under the SSC. File

Amid a controversy over an alleged recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), Education Minister Bratya Basu and Principal Secretary of Education Department Manish Jain “put off” their London trip that was scheduled on Saturday, sources said.

However, neither the state government nor the education department reacted on the matter. Basu and Jain also did not comment.

More from Kolkata

According to a senior official in the state administration, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is worried over the alleged scam. Bratya Basu and his department secretary were scheduled to go to London to bring business for the state but the CMO informed the Minister to put off the trip for the time being.”

Best of Express Premium

Time for a re-set Premium
Time for a re-set 
‘In Mathura, Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai’Premium
‘In Mathura, Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai’
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...Premium
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...
Evil under the sunPremium
Evil under the sun
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement