Watch: TMC leader performs sit-ups on stage as he joins BJP

A former TMC leader “punished” himself and did sit-ups on stage ahead of joining the BJP in Paschim Medinipur on Wednesday. Susanta Pal held his ears and did three sit-ups asking for “forgiveness” for staying with the Trinamool Congress.

When another person on stage tried to intervene, Pal said he was doing it to atone himself for all the sins that he has been a part of as a TMC worker. ” I am now repenting and asking for forgiveness and this is a small punishment that I have given to myself,” said Pal.

The incident took place in the presence of BJP leader and former TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Pal revealed that he was earlier in BJP but joined TMC in 2005 to defeat the left-front government.

Just a day before, two-time party MLA from Pandabeswar in Paschim Barddhaman district and former Asansol mayor, Jitendra Tiwari joined BJP.

Bengal will go to polls from March 27 to April 29 in eight phases.