Waste segregation initiated in 20 new wards: KMC officials

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) introduced a waste segregation project in 20 wards on Tuesday. Under the system, dry waste will be recycled while wet waste will be used to make fertiliser, said KMC officials.

As part of the initiative, each house in the 20 wards were given two bins — a white bin for dry waste and a green one for wet waste. With this system, officials are hopeful that the volume of waste material will reduce. The KMC had earlier introduced the system in seven wards. Officials said 20 more wards were included after the system’s initial success.

Explained Attempt to tackle a long-standing problem of the city Solid waste management has been a challenge for the KMC, as the city generates an average of 4,000 mega tonnes of waste a day, according to municipality sources. Factors such as modernisation, technical advancements and rise in population — which, in turn, led to an increased demand for food and other essentials — are some of the reasons cited for the rapid increase in the amount of waste generated by households daily. By segregating waste, officials are hoping to extend the life of dumping grounds.

“Under this new system, the amount of garbage will be reduced and will be easier to manage. Recycling will be far easier,” said a KMC official. While presenting the state budget for 2019-20, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim had announced that Rs 1,657.16 crore was allocated to the solid waste management department.

“It is a challenge, but non-segregated waste will give rise to garbage mountains on dumping sites,” said an official. The KMC has also placed 11,500 bins with a 240-litre capacity each for the use of pedestrians and shop owners. Sources said the authorities have made progress in replacing open vats in the city by introducing compactor and movable compactor stations.

In February, more battery-operated carts for garbage collection were introduced.They were introduced in Kolkata as part of the Clean City Green City mission, said KMC officials. Currently, there are approximately 220 such vans for garbage collection.

The system has mostly been implemented in south Kolkata areas such as Deshpriya Park, Bhomanipore and Tollygunj. KMC is also likely to buy a plot in Rasapunja near Baruipur as a dumping ground. Officials said Uttarpara Municipality in Hooghly has successfully been segregating waste for months now.