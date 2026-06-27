Warehouse Collapse Effect: Bengal audit of building projects expanded beyond Kolkata, above G+5 structures

He also extended the area of the audit. Instead of only Kolkata, the special audit by the high-level committee will now include Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas.
“All G+5 residential or commercial buildings and above will be considered a high-rise. The committee, headed by senior officer Rajesh Pandey and comprising officials from various departments along with experts from RITES and IIT Kharagpur, will begin implementing the audit of all high-rise residential and commercial buildings,” the chief minister said after chairing a meeting of the Urban Development Department.
The chief minister said the special audit will cover the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area, Rajarhat-Newtown, including the NKDA area under the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Pujali, Budge Budge, Maheshtala, Rajpur-Sonarpur, Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district, and South Dumdum, Kamarhati, Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district. The committee will also survey the building plans of the Howrah and Bally municipal areas along the Hooghly river.
According to Adhikari, every project examined by the committee will fall into one of three categories — rejection, rectification, or clearance.
“One list will be rejection; buildings that have gross violations. Second is rectification; buildings that have some problems and can be rectified. After the rectification of the building plan, they will be given permission to go ahead with construction work. And in the third category will be those buildings that have proper permission and plan,” the chief minister added.
Adhikari clarified that the suspension on construction work was not a blanket ban till July 31.
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“Everyone does not have to wait till July 31. As and when a ward or project is examined and found satisfactory, clearance will be issued, and work can begin. Our objective is not to halt urban development but to ensure public safety,” he said, adding that the state government and the Central government’s buildings, schools, and hospitals will be excluded from the special audit.
Adhikari said the special committee, led by Rajesh Pandey, has also been assigned the additional responsibility to complete within 90 days — a comprehensive audit of fire safety systems and lightning arresters in high-rise residential and commercial buildings across the state. He said that water bodies will also be inspected.
Describing the exercise as “essential”, he said recent tragedies had exposed serious shortcomings in building safety. “The Tiljala fire was linked to deficiencies in fire safety arrangements, equipment, and fire licences, resulting in loss of life. Several such incidents have occurred. In Garden Reach, there was no approved building plan, while in Tartala, there were serious deficiencies,” the chief minister added.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More