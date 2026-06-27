Warehouse Collapse Effect: Bengal audit of building projects expanded beyond Kolkata, above G+5 structures

He also extended the area of the audit. Instead of only Kolkata, the special audit by the high-level committee will now include Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas.

After ordering the suspension of all under-construction commercial projects in Kolkata till July 31 in the wake of the death of at least 15 labourers in a warehouse collapse in Kolkata’s Tartala area, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday expanded the scope of the special audit of buildings by including six-storey or G+5 structures.

He also extended the area of the audit. Instead of only Kolkata, the special audit by the high-level committee will now include Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas.

“All G+5 residential or commercial buildings and above will be considered a high-rise. The committee, headed by senior officer Rajesh Pandey and comprising officials from various departments along with experts from RITES and IIT Kharagpur, will begin implementing the audit of all high-rise residential and commercial buildings,” the chief minister said after chairing a meeting of the Urban Development Department.