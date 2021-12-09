‘War-weary’: Trinamool mouthpiece takes yet another swipe at Congress

Jago Bangla, the official mouthpiece of the ruling Trinamool Congress, has taken a fresh swipe at the Congress, calling it ‘war-weary’.

An editorial headlined as ‘War-Weary Congress’ read, “As the principal Opposition party, the Congress is supposed to resist the BJP. However, it is indifferent, war-weary, burdened and torn apart by infighting and factionalism. It’s almost as if it is incapable of carrying the baton of the main Opposition party.”

“The void left by the Congress has now been filled by the BJP. It has now taken the baton of the principal Opposition party against the BJP. It is the real Congress,” Wednesday’s editorial further read.

The editorial, however, maintained that the Trinamool wants to take along everybody as it marches ahead.

According to leaders of Bengal’s ruling camp, Abhishek Banerjee, during his meeting with party MPs on Tuesday, rubbished as “baseless” allegations that his party was trying to drive a wedge in the Opposition.

“Our leader Abhishek Banerjee has said that the party would continue to expand to other states. The Congress and the CPM, too, had fought against the Trinamool in the last Assembly polls, indirectly helping the BJP. So if that wasn’t a spanner in Opposition unity, how come the Trinamool expanding to other states is a problem?” a senior Trinamool MP sought to know.