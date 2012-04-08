Waqf Board wants dedicated police force to reclaim land

The Waqf Board wants a dedicated police force to reclaim its 1,43,361 acre of land spread across the state.

I had put in a requisition for a least 15 police personnel headed by an IPS officer to help us take possession of the 1,43,361 acre property across West Bengal, said Md Abdul Gani,the newly appointed chairman,Board of Waqfs,who added that in Malda itself there were 22,000 estates belonging to the Board.

The Board of Waqfs has so far failed to evict encroachers from the litigated properties even after the verdicts have been passed in their favour. A burning example is the office of Waqf Boards on Madan Street itself. It covers an area of over 13,600 sq ft but 50 per cent of it has been encroached upon by illegal tenants since the last 30-40 years, said a senior official of the Waqf Board,who added that there were no armed guards within the Waqf Boards office as well in spite of putting in several requisitions to the department concerned. There are several important documents and files here that need to be protected properly. Posting of security guards is utmost necessary, he said.

Khalil Ahmed,special secretary in-charge,minority department,confirmed the dearth of security personnel. We are aware of the problem and have received the requisition and forwarded it to the Home department, he said but could not specify a time when it will be implemented. It is a departmental thing and has its own processing time, he said.

Lalbazar officials confirmed the receipt of the requisition but said there was a severe dearth of hands.

