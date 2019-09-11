Wanted JMB member held in Chennai: Kolkata STF

The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested a suspected member of the banned terror outfit, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), from Chennai.

He has been identified as Asadullah Sheikh alias Raja (35) — a resident of Danga Para in Bardhaman district. Accused of his involvement in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blasts and other terror attacks, he was arrested from a rented house at Thoriyapakkam in Chennai.

Confirming the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of STF Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said Sheikh has been booked under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121, 121A, 122 (waging or attempting to wage war, abetting wage of war), 124 A (sedition) and 125 (waging war against Government of India).

A Chennai court has granted a three-day transit remand to the Kolkata STF and he will soon be brought to West Bengal.

The Kolkata STF has arrested five suspected JMB members, including Sheikh, in the past two weeks.

On September 3, two suspected JMB militants — Abdul Bari (28) and Nijamuddin Khan (28) — were arrested from Malda. They were said to be the brains behind the newly formed Uttar Dinajpur module of the outfit. Before this, STF officers had arrested Mohammed Abul Kashem alias Quashem alias Fayz from Bardhaman district, and Ejaz Ahmad, a “top JMB recruiter”, was apprehended from Bihar.

The agency said it was trying to nab other suspected JMB members believed to be lying low in hideouts.

Blamed for the 2014 Bardhaman and 2018 Bodh Gaya blasts, JMB was declared a terrorist outfit in May this year.

On August 30, 19 JMB operatives, including four Bangaldeshis, were sentenced to seven to ten years of imprisonment for their involvement in the 2014 Bardhaman blasts.