Wanted for extortion, ex-TMC councillor arrested from Puri

At least 130 members of a market hawkers’ committee have filed a complaint at Anandapur Police Station in eastern Kolkata, alleging that over the past few years, Ghosh and at least seven of his associates collected Rs 3 crore.

Former TMC councillor Susanta Ghosh, who had been absconding after cases of extortion, corruption and forgery were registered against him, was arrested from Odisha’s Puri on Wednesday, an officer said.

He was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and Odisha police.

After arrest, police produced Ghosh in an Odisha court and appealed for his transit remand.

“Councillor of ward 108, Ghosh was untraceable since an FIR was lodged against him in connection with an alleged extortion racket,” police said.

It has been learned that he has also been accused of extortion, taking illegal cuts, corruption, and issuing threats. With Ghosh’s arrest, the number of former councillors arrested has risen to 10.