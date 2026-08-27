‘Want to create entrepreneurs, working on new startup policy’: Bengal Minister at Indian Express event on MSMEs
Barman, the Minister-in-charge of the MSME Department, said, “West Bengal has a proud legacy of entrepreneurship from handloom and handicrafts to textiles, food processing, leather, jewellery and MSMEs.”
The state government is working on a new startup policy to strengthen the MSMEs in West Bengal, Minister Dipak Barman said Wednesday at an event hosted by The Indian Express.
Addressing the ‘Indian Express Roundtable Conference’ on ‘The growth agenda for Bengal’s MSMEs’ at Calcutta Club, Barman said the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were the backbone of the state’s economy. He said the new policy would focus on ease of doing business.
Barman, the Minister-in-charge of the MSME Department, said, “West Bengal has a proud legacy of entrepreneurship from handloom and handicrafts to textiles, food processing, leather, jewellery and MSMEs.”
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He added, “We want to create the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. We are working on the new startup policy to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in West Bengal by supporting entrepreneurs through mentor market access and investment facilitation; this reflects our commitment for creating Bengal a preferred destination for innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation.”
He informed that the government will soon introduce a legislation — the West Bengal Industries (Protection from Unlawful Demands and Interference) Bill, 2026 — to protect the entrepreneurs from local goons and cut money.
He claimed there are over 90 lakh MSME units in the state that employ over 2 crore people — accounting for more than 99 per cent employment in the state’s industrial sector.
According to him, West Bengal leads the country in number of women entrepreneurs who continue to be at the forefront of the developmental journey of the state.
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He said the state has over 660 clusters, including MSMEs, handloom and khadi clusters, along with 59 GI tags. He informed that the state has three MSME facilitation councils — one each in Kolkata, Durgapur and Siliguri.
Ashok Dinda, Minister of State for MSMEs, was also present at the event.
Addressing the gathering, Dinda said, “Banks are supporting Bengal, everyone is watching Bengal… I feel the next three months are very crucial… MSMEs are very important for growth of business. Our aim is that we should take the MSME and textile industry forward, so the migrant workers who have left Bengal can come back.”
He alleged over 8,000 companies had shut down during the previous government, adding that the government will work towards reopening them. “Previously when factories were set up, half the funds were taken away by the ministers, and then the application for permission was another story. That will not happen now…”
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“ We have a huge debt on our heads, we have to build a Sonar Bangla. This is a long term process…,” he said.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More