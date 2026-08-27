‘Want to create entrepreneurs, working on new startup policy’: Bengal Minister at Indian Express event on MSMEs

The state government is working on a new startup policy to strengthen the MSMEs in West Bengal, Minister Dipak Barman said Wednesday at an event hosted by The Indian Express.

Addressing the ‘Indian Express Roundtable Conference’ on ‘The growth agenda for Bengal’s MSMEs’ at Calcutta Club, Barman said the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were the backbone of the state’s economy. He said the new policy would focus on ease of doing business.

Barman, the Minister-in-charge of the MSME Department, said, “West Bengal has a proud legacy of entrepreneurship from handloom and handicrafts to textiles, food processing, leather, jewellery and MSMEs.”