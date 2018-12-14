Want NRC in state, illegal Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants ‘thrown out’

Days after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a massive Ram temple rally in New Delhi, its affiliate Hindu Jagran Manch will organise its first ‘Virat Hindu Sammelan’ in Kolkata Saturday.

Advertising

The ‘sammelan’, which will be held at the Shaheed Minar grounds in heart of the city, has the same objective as the VHP’s in the national capital — construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya — with the addition of several state-specific demands.

Hindu Jagran Manch’s media in-charge Vivek Kant Singh said, “You will find that the work on construction of the mandir will begin in another 2-3 months. Hindutva is on the rise…We are not dependent on the government or any one political party to get the mandir done. Who demolished the Babri Masjid, it was the Hindus right? It’ll be the Hindus who construct the Ram Mandir as well…”

Singh added that the Hindu Jagran Manch also had a three-point list of demands to place before the state and central governments. “The first is to throw out all illegal Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants from the country. Secondly, to immediately give citizenship to all Hindus who come to India from neighbouring countries and thirdly, to pass the Citizenship Bill in Parliament and implement the NRC in West Bengal,” he said.

Advertising

“We are demanding NRC for West Bengal. The demographic of the state has changed alarmingly over the past few years. Also, look at what has been happening in the state the past couple of years, look at Basirhat-Baduriya and the Dhulagarh riots, these are incidents of grave concern. There has been tension over Saraswati puja and other Hindu festivities. Having said that Hindutva is on the rise…is the reason why Ram Navami processions have become so successful and popular in West Bengal. Our sammelan is an attempt to unite all Hindus across party lines as well, for all Hindus to come together and defend our community,” he further said.

Singh claimed that the manch was not against the “Bhartiya Musalman” (Indian Muslim). “…But we want Muslims from Bangladesh and Pakistan to be turned away…The Muslim has been given Pakistan as their country. Hindustan is for Hindus and the government needs to declare that India is a country for Hindus — a Hindu Rashtra,” he said.

While the HJM maintained that Hindus from across the state were expected to participate in the ‘sammelan’ in “large numbers”, the operations of the organisation are restricted to South Bengal, with it having little presence in the rest of the state.