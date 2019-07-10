Want no-confidence motion against Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta: TMC councillors

TMC councillors on Tuesday sought a no-confidence motion against Biddhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta to remove him from his post for allegedly maligning the image of the party. The no-trust vote will be tabled in a board meeting on July 18.

A total of 35 TMC councillors led by deputy mayor Tapas Chatterjee signed the motion which was submitted to BMC chairperson Krishna Chakraborty.

“Deputy mayor Tapas Chatterjee has collected the signatures and is overseeing the process. We have called a special board meeting on July 18 when voting would be held to remove the mayor,” said Chakraborty.

She said the State Municipal Affairs Minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim issued the whip to the the party

councillors.

The decision to remove Dutta from his post was taken after he participated in an agitation against the state government. Following the incident, Dutta was stripped of his powers. Despite facing the flak of his party, Dutta called on BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday night in what he called it as a “courtesy meet”.

“The people of Biddhannagar are not happy with Dutta’s work, and therefore we have decided to bring in the motion,” said deputy mayor Tapas Chatterjee.

Reacting to the development, Dutta told reporters, “I will decide my next course of action once I get an official letter to attend the special board meeting. If I lose in the no-confidence motion, I will play the role of the Opposition as a councillor.”

When asked about his plan to join the BJP, Dutta said, “I have not decided to join any party now.”