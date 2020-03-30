Walking home: Who they are, why they are leaving

Ajmal Shah, a plastic goods hawker. Ajmal Shah, a plastic goods hawker.

Ajmal Shah, 25

Family members: 6

Profession: Plastic goods hawker

Earning: Rs 400 daily; Headed towards: Murshidabad, Bengal

Why he left: “We were in Domjur, Howrah. There is no work, so, no point staying back. My family too needs me in such times.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav, a contract labourer. Lalu Prasad Yadav, a contract labourer.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, 55

Family members: 6

Profession: Contract labourer

Earning: Rs 7,000 per month; Headed towards: Jamui, Bihar

Why he left: “There is a lockdown, So, there is no more work. Suddenly the trains also stopped. So, I have to somehow reach my home in Bihar.”

Dinesh Kumar Singh, a contract labourer. Dinesh Kumar Singh, a contract labourer.

Dinesh Kumar Singh, 51

Family members: 4

Profession: Contract labourer

Earning: Rs 12,000 a month; Headed towards: Jamui, Bihar

Why he left: “The work stopped, so there was no point to stay here away from family. As we get paid at the beginning of month, I don’t have much cash in hand. So, I am trying to reach home.”

Rafiqul Sheikh, a plastic goods hawker. Rafiqul Sheikh, a plastic goods hawker.

Rafiqul Sheikh, 20

Family members: 5, including a newborn daughter

Profession: Plastic goods hawker

Earning: Rs 400 a day; Headed towards: Murshidabad, Bengal

Why he left: “I worked at Domjur in Howrah. After the shutdown we spent some time at our rented room. But how long can we stay like that? So I decided to head home anyway.”

Reporting: Ravik Bhattacharya, Photos: Partha Paul

