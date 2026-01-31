Waiter arrested after actor Sayak Chakraborty alleges cow meat served at Kolkata restaurant

A waiter at an upscale restaurant in Kolkata’s Park Street was arrested on Saturday after Bengali actor and influencer Sayak Chakraborty alleged he was served cow meat instead of the mutton steak he had ordered. A video of the incident that took place on Friday night went viral after Chakraborty posted it on social media.

A senior police officer said the waiter, Shiekh Nasiruddin, was arrested under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a First Information Report was lodged at Park Street police station. The provision deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and punishes such acts with imprisonment up to three years, a fine, or both.