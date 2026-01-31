Waiter arrested after actor Sayak Chakraborty alleges cow meat served at Kolkata restaurant

A waiter at an upscale restaurant in Kolkata’s Park Street was arrested on Saturday after Bengali actor and influencer Sayak Chakraborty alleged he was served cow meat instead of the mutton steak he had ordered. A video of the incident that took place on Friday night went viral after Chakraborty posted it on social media.
A senior police officer said the waiter, Shiekh Nasiruddin, was arrested under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a First Information Report was lodged at Park Street police station. The provision deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and punishes such acts with imprisonment up to three years, a fine, or both.
The restaurant is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.
In the video, Chakraborty is purportedly seen confronting the waiter. He says that though he and his companions ordered mutton steak, they were served beef. “We didn’t know what it was. We thought it was mutton steak. We ate it,” Chakraborty can be heard saying in the video.
When the waiter apologises, a furious Chakraborty is heard asking, “Do you know that I am a Brahmin?” The video also shows the manager agreeing that it was a grave mistake committed by the waiter.
The incident has sparked a row, with BJP leader Rahul Sinha alleging that the wrong meat was served on purpose. “This is no mistake…it was done purposefully. This is preplanned. In this way, they purposely serve people cow meat, trying to insult one’s religion,” he told The Indian Express.
Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said it was an attempt to “destroy communal harmony”. “First of all, one who has a problem with beef…why will that person go to a restaurant that serves beef, mutton, and chicken…all in the same plate and cooked in the same utensils? These people are trying to destroy communal harmony. As a complaint has been lodged, the police have taken steps. But the police should also take steps against those who disturb communal harmony,” he told The Indian Express.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More