Voting for Adhir, CPM or Kabir means voting for BJP: Abhishek

Urging people not to “waste” their votes by supporting either the Congress, the Left Front, or Humayun Kabir’s newly formed outfit, the AJUP, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that voting for any of the three parties would mean voting for the BJP.

The TMC MP, who is considered number 2 in the party and heir apparent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was campaigning in the Muslim-dominated Naoda Assembly seat in Murshidabad district.

“Voting for the Congress or Adhir Babu, of CPI(M), or Humayun babu means casting the vote to the BJP,” Abhishek said, referring to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is contesting from Baharampur in Murshidabad, and suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who recently launched his outfit AJUP, which is contesting the elections in alliance with the AIMIM. Kabir has pockets of influence in Murshidabad district. In the 2021 Assembly polls, Kabir had won from Bharatpur on a TMC ticket.