Ballygunge Assembly Bypoll: Voters not willing to accept Trinamool nominee, says Halim

Holding party flags, cadres young and old added a dash of colour and verve to CPM’s Ballygunge candidate Saira Shah Halim’s final roadshow ahead of the April 12 Assembly bypoll, on Wednesday.

Having emerged as the second largest party in terms of vote share in the recent civic polls across the state, the Left Front has set its hopes of opening its account in the Assembly on this bright, young and highly qualified CPM leader, who also dabbles in social work on the side and happens to be the niece of legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah.

The Left Front failed to grab a single seat in last year’s Assembly polls, a historic low for the coalition which ruled Bengal for 34 years.

Shamim Hussian, a 45-year-old resident of Palm Avenue, said, “She will put up a tough fight. While many will vote for the Trinamool Congress, there are several others who will not vote in favour of Babul Supriyo.”

Tukun Singh, another shop-keeper in the area, said, “We know who is the most powerful in Bengal politics right now but things are changing.”

Also betting big on change, Halim said, “I campaigned in all wards of Ballygunge constituency. People aren’t willing to vote for Babul not just because he was with the BJP and is seen as anti-minority, but also because he is not accepted by the Bangali Bhadralok (Bengali intellectual).”

While hopeful of a shift in the minority vote bank from the TMC, Halim said she was apprehensive of the shenanigans that the ruling might resort to on polling day. “TMC is used to rigging votes. They will start threatening our polling agents two days before the bypoll. Hence, there is a need for us to provide security to voters as well as our polling agents.”

The CPM is also banking on a video message from Naseeruddin Shah where he had said, “I am not campaigning for any political party but for the Left candidate Saira Shah Halim. I have known her since my childhood as my brother’s daughter. Saira is a brave and responsible person. The voters of Ballygunge have to decide if they will choose a responsible and dutiful person or a selfish and hateful person as their MLA.”