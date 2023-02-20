Vote to Congress will strengthen BJP: TMC’s Abhishek

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday claimed that voting for the Congress will result in strengthening BJP’s hand in the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).”

Addressing a rally at Murshidabad district’s Sagardighi where Assembly by-election will be held on February 27, Banerjee said, “I am here today since I want to expose the three shameless Opposition parties in the state — the CPI(M), BJP and the Congress. It is our duty to expose the ill-deeds of the Opposition before the people of Bengal.”