scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Vote to Congress will strengthen BJP: TMC’s Abhishek

Addressing a rally at Murshidabad district's Sagardighi where Assembly by-election will be held on February 27, Banerjee said, “I am here today since I want to expose the three shameless Opposition parties in the state — the CPI(M), BJP and the Congress."

TMC, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress, National Register of Citizens, NRC, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsTrinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee
Listen to this article
Vote to Congress will strengthen BJP: TMC’s Abhishek
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday claimed that voting for the Congress will result in strengthening BJP’s hand in the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).”

More from Kolkata

Addressing a rally at Murshidabad district’s Sagardighi where Assembly by-election will be held on February 27, Banerjee said, “I am here today since I want to expose the three shameless Opposition parties in the state — the CPI(M), BJP and the Congress. It is our duty to expose the ill-deeds of the Opposition before the people of Bengal.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 01:51 IST
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close