Vivekananda speech 125th anniversary: Evil forces threatened Ramakrishna Mission to cancel my Chicago trip, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday alleged “evil forces” threatened Ramakrishna Mission to cancel her trip to Chicago to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekan- anda’s historic speech there.

The Ramakrishna Mission had invited Mamata to be the chief guest at an event which was to be held on August 26 at Art Institute of Chicago.

The chief minister, however, had to call off her scheduled trip after the organisers informed her that the event had been cancelled due to “unforeseen difficulties” and the “demise of a monk”.

Speaking during a programme at Ramakrishna Mission’s global headquarters, Belur Math, in Howrah, she said, “I think some evil forces had hatched a conspiracy. They did not want Ramakrishna Mission to organise the programme there. They also didn’t want us, the people of Bengal, to attend it. It pained me and saddened me a lot.”

The chief minister said she would not blame Ramakrishna Mission for the withdrawal of the invitation as she believed that the organisation was threatened in various ways.

“I will not blame Ramakrishna Mission as I am aware that they were threatened in different ways. They cannot say all this, but I can because I know what had happened,” she said.

‘Shall not take lessons on Hinduism’

In what was seen as an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI quoted Mamata as saying, “Everybody can’t be a leader. A good leader must learn how to sacrifice. A leader must be dedicated to his or her own country and for the cause of people. Tolerance is essential and Hinduism has taught us this.”

“I shall not take any lesson on Hinduism from any one. I know enough about my own religion. It’s a matter of shame, when somebody dictates on what to eat, where to stay and what to do,” she added.

