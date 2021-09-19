Visva Bharati V-C’s ‘Bahubali’ remark on leader sparks row

VISVA-BHARATI vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has triggered a controversy by allegedly referring to a senior TMC leader as ‘Bahubali’ (strongman) in a meeting recently. Without naming the leader, Chakraborty allegedly said the security guards at the university are “afraid” of the politician. So, he claimed, if any crime happens at the varsity, the police station may not be informed [by the guards].

Chakraborty purportedly made the remarks a few days ago during a virtual meeting with principals, department heads and officials of the varsity. An audio of his purported remarks went viral online, after which he has faced severe criticism. He, however, is yet to respond on the issue.

Chakraborty purportedly said, “Visva-Bharati is not able to lodge a complaint with the police against a ‘Bahubali’. Visva-Bharati’s own security system is inactive…. due to fear, Visva-Bharati’s own security personnel are forbidding the authorities from lodging a complaint with the police.” The vice-chancellor added, “The security personnel say that if their names reach the leader, they will not be allowed to stay in their areas.”

It is also alleged that Chakraborty made “snide remarks” about some professors at VBU at the same meeting.

Chakraborty held a press conference on Friday that was also attended by Acting Registrar Ashok Mahato and other officials. Visva-Bharati has dropped to 96th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework. Visva-Bharati is ranked 64th in the list of universities in the country.

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside Visva-Bharati University’s orders rusticating three students over allegations of gross indiscipline and misconduct, and advised Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and the university administration to be more inclusive and avoid “unecessary confrontation”.