Visva-Bharati University students gherao V-C, seek his resignation

A SECTION of students at Visva-Bharati University (VBU) on Wednesday gheraoed vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborti, demanding his resignation. The students alleged that the vice-chancellor gave his security guards instruction to “shoot” them, which resulted in a scuffle. One security guard and one student were injured, after the students broke open a door and entered the office of the vice-chancellor. “We wanted to meet the vice-chancellor to address several issues. But the vice-chancellor was not giving us time. Today we wanted to meet him but he told his security guards to shoot us. We strongly condemn such statements from the vice-chancellor chancellor. He is not fit to run this central university and must step down from his post,” said a protesting student.

The students alleged that the authorities are not allowing some students to take admission and sit for exams. They also accused the authorities of stopping some students pursuing their PhDs.

“Our protest will continue unless he tenders his resignation. The vice-chancellor is acting against the interest of the students and staff. He is running the institute like an authoritarian. He must go,” said Somenath Sow, a VBU student.

The vice-chancellor however denied having made such a comment and said that he was assaulted by the students. “I am ashamed that such things are taking place in an institution like this. The students assaulted me and harassed me in my office. I am feeling insecure. I have sought the help of the police. The students have made certain demands. Discussion is on and we are yet to reach a decision,” said Chakraborti.