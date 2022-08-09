Visva-Bharati University holds virtual event to review book on PM Modi

Visva-Bharati University (VBU) held a virtual event to review a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was attended by Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty and three of his counterparts from three other central varsities among others.

The participants praised the PM, who is the Chancellor of the VBU, for the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’. The speakers claimed that a 500-page book was not enough to capture the PM’s personality.

Besides Chakraborty, the three VCs who took part in the event were Vinod Kumar Jain of Tezpur University, Rama Shanker Dubey of the Central University of Gujarat and Shrinivasa Varakhedi of Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi.

The chapters in the book are written by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national security adviser Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankhar among others.