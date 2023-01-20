Visva-Bharati University: HC expresses dissatisfaction over sacking of prof by varsity

Expressing its dissatisfaction over the sacking of professor Sudipta Bhattacharya by Visva-Bharati University, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered both parties, the university authorities and Bhattacharya, to file affidavits within seven and nine days, respectively.

“I must record my dissatisfaction with regard to the letter dated December 22, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Visva-Bharati as impugned in this writ petition. By the said letter, the Registrar of the University informed the petitioner that the Executive Council of the University had resolved to discontinue the service/contract of the petitioner in terms of its decision dated December 14, 2022.

Prima facie, it appears that though the petitioner is a permanent ‘Adhyapak’, the University sought to throw him out by termination of his service following the decision of the Executive Council taken completely behind his back, levelling various stigmatic aspersions against him,” reads the order passed by single-bench of Justice Kausik Chanda.

Justice Chanda said in his order, “The learned advocate appearing for the university sought to justify the action of the university by arguing that the petitioner is under contractual employment. I am not satisfied with the submission. In my prima facie view, the petitioner (Bhattacharya) was a regular permanent employee, whose service could not be terminated without initiating a full-fledged disciplinary proceeding.”

“Let the affidavit-in-opposition be filed within seven days from date; reply thereto, if any, by the petitioner may be filed by two days thereafter,” he said.

Listing the matter for further hearing on January 31, Justice Chanda ordered the university authorities “not to take any further steps against the petitioner following the impugned order”.

January 9, as many as 261 academics, American linguist Noam Chomsky, in a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, informed her about the service termination of VBU professor Sudipta Bhattacharya over “undesirable” actions and sought her intervention.

The letter described the action by Visva-Bharati as “brazenly illegal”, arguing that no proper inquiry was conducted to verify the “list of misconducts” flagged by the university as having been allegedly committed by Bhattacharya on different occasions. The letter stated that the order to terminate Bhattacharya was against the principles of natural justice.

Advertisement

Bhattacharya, the president of the Visva-Bharati Faculty Association, received the termination letter on December 22 last year.

The VBU authorities accused him of supporting a recent students’ agitation.

The central university in a statement regretted that the signatories signed the letter without ascertaining the real situation that had rocked the varsity in past two years.

The statement issued by Visva-Bharati spokesperson Dr Mahua Banerjee claimed that prof Bhattacharya was office-bearer of an organisation which has no institutional recognition and he had been charge sheeted 14 times in past by Executive Council for misconduct.