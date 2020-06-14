Visva-Bharati suspends former acting V-C accused of altering minutes of 2018 meeting

Visva Bharati University Vice Chancellor issued a notification regarding a delay in the disbursement of salaries. (File) Visva Bharati University Vice Chancellor issued a notification regarding a delay in the disbursement of salaries. (File)

Visva-Bharati University’s Executive Council (EC) on Saturday suspended former acting Vice-Chancellor Sabujkali Sen, and two former officials for allegedly changing the minutes of a meeting it held on February 17, 2018.

According to sources in the university, a one-man disciplinary committee comprising a former Calcutta High Court judge was set up on Wednesday to look into the accusations against Sen, former Registrar Saugata Chatterjee, former Finance Officer Samit Roy, and retired Professor Shelley Bhattacharya. The committee did not recommend any action against Bhattacharya.

While Sen and Roy declined to comment on the matter, Saugata Chatterjee told the media, “I got the suspension letter through email. I will take further steps according to the legal procedure.”

On January 27, 2018, Professor Swapan Dutta retired as acting vice-chancellor. On February 2, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) appointed Sen, then the senior-most director of Vinaya Bhavana Institute of Education, as the officiating head of the university. She took charge the following day.

According to university sources, Sen’s tenure as director was set to end in February 2018, and needed to be extended so she could remain vice-chancellor.

However, at the February 17 meeting the council decided not to extend Sen’s term, and appointed Bhasha Bhavan principal Asha Mukherjee the next acting VC. Though the MHRD had asked her prior to the EC meeting to continue in her post till November 2018, Sen was accused of forging the EC resolution in collusion with the four officials to extend her tenure.

After Bidyut Chakraborty took charge of the university last November, some EC members complained against Sen and the others. Following this, Chakraborty sent show-cause notices to the four.

