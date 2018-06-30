Visva-Bharati not letting me return despite court order, says Trinamool MP Anupam Hazra

TMC MP Anupam Hazra accused the university of “illegal termination”. (File) TMC MP Anupam Hazra accused the university of “illegal termination”. (File)

Trinamool Congress MP Anupam Hazra on Friday alleged that Visva-Bharati University’s officiating vice-chancellor, Sabuj Kali Sen, did not allow him to resume his service despite a Calcutta High Court order directing his reinstatement. Hazra had accused the university of “illegal termination” after he was removed from his post of assistant professor in June 2015 for “raising his voice against corruption at the university” to then vice-chancellor Sushanta Duttagupta.

“This is a clear violation of the court order and it amounts to contempt of court. The present vice-chancellor is corrupt, just like her predecessors, and she is making attempts to prevent me from working at the university out of fear that I might expose the corruption at the university,” Hazra told The Indian Express. He said he will approach the HC again in this regard.

“After I raised complaints of corruption at the university to him, he (Gupta) started avoiding me. He tried his best to prevent me from working as an assistant professor at the varsity as I was an elected MP and said I cannot play a dual role. However, the law allows a sitting MP to play dual roles. When I informed him about the law, he asked me to obtain a permit for the same,” Hazra had earlier told The Indian Express.

He fought the case against the Union government, including the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Visva Bharati University and the University Grants Commission. “I had written a letter to the former president, who was visiting the state. Later, the vice-chancellor was dismissed. In a bid to take revenge, Gupta terminated me. I had to file a writ petition at the Calcutta High Court to save my job. Three days ago, I received a verdict in my favour. The court has asked university authorities to reinstate me,” he said. Despite repeated attempts, Sabuj Kali Sen could not be reached for comment.

