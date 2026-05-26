Visva-Bharati to set up AIIMS-standard medical college in Santiniketan, invites DPR bids

Medical science may soon be taught at Visva-Bharati, West Bengal’s only central university and a UNESCO World Heritage institution. The university authorities have initiated plans to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-standard medical college and hospital on its Santiniketan campus.

They have approached the Centre for necessary clearances for the institution slated to be named Visva-Bharati Medical College and Hospital. Granted UNESCO World Heritage status in September 2023, the university’s expansion into medical education will mark a major milestone for the historic institution founded by Rabindranath Tagore.

The university issued a notice inviting expressions of interest on May 22. The institution is seeking proposals from reputed consultancy firms, healthcare planning organisations, and medical education consultants to provide end-to-end services, including feasibility studies and the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). According to the official notification, a pre-bid meeting is scheduled for May 29, with June 14 set as the final deadline for project submissions.