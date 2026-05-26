Visva-Bharati to set up AIIMS-standard medical college in Santiniketan, invites DPR bids

Medical science may soon be taught at Visva-Bharati, West Bengal’s only central university and a UNESCO World Heritage institution. The university authorities have initiated plans to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-standard medical college and hospital on its Santiniketan campus.
They have approached the Centre for necessary clearances for the institution slated to be named Visva-Bharati Medical College and Hospital. Granted UNESCO World Heritage status in September 2023, the university’s expansion into medical education will mark a major milestone for the historic institution founded by Rabindranath Tagore.
The university issued a notice inviting expressions of interest on May 22. The institution is seeking proposals from reputed consultancy firms, healthcare planning organisations, and medical education consultants to provide end-to-end services, including feasibility studies and the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). According to the official notification, a pre-bid meeting is scheduled for May 29, with June 14 set as the final deadline for project submissions.
The acting Public Relations Officer of Visva-Bharati, Athig Ghosh, said, “The Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati has expressed interest in establishing a medical college and hospital on our campus. Applications have been submitted where necessary, and invitations have been sent to various organisations to submit DPR. We will have to wait and see what happens. We are hopeful that the DPRs will be submitted, and once received, we can send them to the Central government for approval. If we receive the approval, we will be able to proceed with the medical college and hospital.”
Ghosh said the university faces no land constraints for the proposed project, which initially aims to accommodate a 100- to 200-bed hospital setup. “Once the medical college is operational, it will open up opportunities for aspiring medical students and significantly boost healthcare access for the local population,” he added.
Residents and ashram members have highlighted the lack of advanced healthcare services in the Bolpur-Santiniketan area. These issues became evident during the Covid-19 pandemic, when elderly individuals struggled to access emergency care.
Sources indicate that Visva-Bharati’s existing medical facilities, the Pearson Memorial Hospital and the Dinabandhu Andrews Memorial Hospital, are likely to be integrated into the new, expanded medical college framework to optimise resources.
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Bolpur’s primary private medical institution has frequently been under the scanner, facing raids and investigations by central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as well as questioning of its chairman, Malay Pit.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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