Visva-Bharati asks Amartya to hand over parts of plot he is ‘occupying’

Visva-Bharati University authorities on Friday issued a fresh letter to Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, asking him to hand over parts of a plot he is allegedly occupying in Santiniketan. This is the second letter the VBU authorities have sent to Professor Sen in three days.

“The annexed letter dated January 24 and other documents are self-explanatory. You are in possession of 1.38 acres of land which is in excess of your legal entitlement of 1.25 acres. Kindly return the land to Visva-Bharati as early as possible since the application of the laws of the land will cause embarrassment to you and also to Visva-Bharati which you endear so much,” reads the letter dated January 27.

The Nobel Laureate earlier said that most of the land he is holding in Birbhum district’s Santiniketan was purchased from the market by his father Ashutosh Sen while some other plots were taken on lease.

On January 25, Sen said why the central university suddenly has become “so active” in trying to drive him out of that place. He also said that his lawyers will reply to such letters. Sources with the university said that the letter has been delivered to the Santiniketan residence of the economist.

It may be noted that three days back, a letter signed by the deputy registrar of the university to Sen said, “It has been found from records and physical survey/demarcation that you are in unauthorised occupation of 13 decimals of land belonging to Visva Bharati….”