Violence over remarks on the Prophet: Over 200 arrested, situation normal now, say West Bengal police

West Bengal Police on Monday said that over 200 people have been arrested and 42 FIRs registered in connection with the violence that broke out in several parts of the state since Friday over the remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now suspended BJP spokespersons.

“So far, the situation throughout the state is normal,” DGP Manoj Malaviya said.

Violent protests had erupted in Howrah on Friday over the remarks on the Prophet. By Sunday, they spread to several districts of the state, including Nadia, Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas, forcing police to suspend internet services and impose section 144 of the CrPC that prohibits assembly of four or more people.

“For the last 48 hours, the situation is totally normal in Howrah. As of now, the Internet services have been restored,” Additional Director General and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Jawed Shamim said.

Police have arrested 25 people in connection with the attack on a local train in Nadia. “There was no loss of life and injuries in that incident…. All units have been instructed to deal with any emerging situation very strictly and very promptly and ensure that no damage to property or any kind of violence takes place,” Shamim said, adding that section 144 continues to be in force in Nadia’s Nakashipara where violence broke out on Sunday.

“Anyone involved in hooliganism and arson will not be spared, no matter who he is. We will ensure they get maximum punishment as per the law. We are fully prepared to control the situation and are trying to ensure that peace returns,” the officer said.

To a question, the IPS officer said it will take time to find out who was behind all these incidents.

Shamim claimed that going by the large size and huge population of the state, the police have done a commendable job in containing the number of incidents related to the violence. “It’s a very sensitive time. We request people to refrain from rumour mongering. Bring things to our notice and we will take prompt action,” he said.

Officials said that some people tried to put up road blockades during the day in a few districts of the state but they were thwarted.

Meanwhile, Opposition BJP organised state-wide protests against the violence and demanded immediate deployment of central forces in the state.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who led a protest march in Kolkata, termed the ADG’s statement “political”. “It is a political statement. It is not a statement that should have come from a senior police officer. His name is Jawed Shamim,” he said.

Senior TMC leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya hit back at Adhikari, saying, “Instead of criticising the police, he should acknowledge the fact that the state government has taken action and stopped the violence.”