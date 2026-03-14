Violence erupts near PM Modi’s Kolkata rally: Minister’s house attacked, workers injured in BJP-TMC faceoff

A major clash broke out between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata on Saturday, less than half an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive at Brigade Parade Ground. Both BJP and TMC workers sustained injuries.
West Bengal polls | A clash broke out between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata on Saturday shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled arrival at Brigade Parade Ground, leaving several people from both sides injured. pic.twitter.com/eMNX3FJ1qv
The incident took place at around 1 pm when buses carrying BJP workers were headed to the venue.
While the BJP alleged that the buses were stopped and ransacked by TMC workers near Girish Park crossing on CR Avenue in north Kolkata, the TMC claimed that their hoardings were torn and that party workers were attacked when they protested.
Stones were also allegedly pelted at the residence of Sashi Panja, Cabinet Minister for Industries (Commerce and Enterprises) and Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare.
A huge contingent of police, including the Rapid Action Force, arrived on the spot, but workers from both parties blocked CR Avenue and pelted stones at each other. Several cars and motorbikes in the area were also vandalised.
“These are BJP goons. Murderers and goons are being brought from outside. They attacked my house and ransacked the reception. They pelted stones at my house. I was moved inside the house for my safety. They surrounded the house. Many of our supporters were injured. It was a planned attack,” Panja said, speaking to the media.
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“BJP workers tore away our hoardings while travelling on buses. When our supporters protested, they were beaten up. My house was attacked by miscreants…outsiders,” added Panja.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
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