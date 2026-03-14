Violence erupts near PM Modi’s Kolkata rally: Minister’s house attacked, workers injured in BJP-TMC faceoff

A BJP leader said that 35 to 40 workers sustained injuries. “Our buses were attacked. TMC goons lobbed stones at the buses. Then they assaulted our workers,” he added.

A major clash broke out between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata on Saturday, less than half an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive at Brigade Parade Ground. Both BJP and TMC workers sustained injuries.

West Bengal polls | A clash broke out between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata on Saturday shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled arrival at Brigade Parade Ground, leaving several people from both sides injured. pic.twitter.com/eMNX3FJ1qv

— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) March 14, 2026

The incident took place at around 1 pm when buses carrying BJP workers were headed to the venue.