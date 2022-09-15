Violence During BJP’s Nabanna March: TMC, BJP take war of words online

The ruling TMC and the Opposition BJP have taken their war of words over the violence during the BJP’s march to Secretariat on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp.

Since Tuesday, both the parties have been sharing videos and pictures of the incident on their official social media pages, giving their own take.

While TMC has been highlighting “hooliganism by BJP workers”, BJP has been sharing pictures and videos alleging “police brutality”.

Since Tuesday, TMC has tweeted more than 20 times from its Twitter handle on Nabanna Abhiyan of the BJP, while the BJP has shared nearly 12 videos and pictures.

“Was it a special task assigned to police to hit and injure BJP’s present councillor Meena Devi Purohit . We condemn the police act,” read a Facebook post of BJP with a picture of former deputy mayor Meena Devi in hospital. BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya shared a video where a police officer is seen picking up a stone and throwing it towards protesters. “Is pelting stones on peaceful protesters a standard operating procedure for crowd management under the police manual? That is what the Bengal police did yesterday, grievously injuring several protesters…,” he tweeted.

The TMC has shared an edited version of the clip from KGF Chapter 2 movie and has used its dialogue to attack the BJP. The party has further shared an illustration showing some people holding BJP’s flag beating police in white uniform outside Nabanna.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra asked whether the West Bengal government should follow its UP counterpart and bulldoze houses of BJP leaders. Moitra also asked if the first chapter of the central government’s National Education Policy is on how to set police vehicles afire. She tweeted: “What if Bengal… sent bulldozers to homes of BJP workers who destroyed public property yesterday? Will the BJP stand by its own policy…?”

The UP government has razed alleged illegal properties of people accused of committing crimes with bulldozers. “Chapter 1 in BJP’s New Education Policy: how to methodically torch police vehicles,” Moitra said in another tweet.—With PTI INPUTS